Opinion The Giants are not the problem

November 28, 2022 at 2:09 p.m. EST
New York Giants owner John Mara, left, and General Manager Jerry Reese watch an Aug. 4, 2011, practice in East Rutherford, N.J. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

The Nov. 23 front-page article “In NFL, unconscious bias often goes unchecked,” focusing on the New York Giants football team as relates to the dearth of Black football coaches in the NFL, was unfair to the owners of the Giants, specifically John Mara.

From 2007 to 2017, Jerry Reese was general manager of the Giants. Despite that Mr. Reese, an African American, was responsible for the disastrous New York Giants’ decade of 2011 to 2020, Mr. Mara insisted on keeping Mr. Reese in his job for about three years after any other organization would normally have fired him. Mr. Mara was continually scorched in the New York newspapers for hanging on to Mr. Reese for so long.

In praise of Mr. Reese’s job for the Giants in that he was the general manager for the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowls, the article omitted that those Super Bowls were won using a team core that was developed by the previous general manager, Ernie Accorsi.

There might or might not be a problem in the NFL, but using the Giants as an example of that problem is off the mark.

Ira Reese, Olney

