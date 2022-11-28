The Nov. 23 front-page article “ In NFL, unconscious bias often goes unchecked ,” focusing on the New York Giants football team as relates to the dearth of Black football coaches in the NFL, was unfair to the owners of the Giants, specifically John Mara.

From 2007 to 2017, Jerry Reese was general manager of the Giants. Despite that Mr. Reese, an African American, was responsible for the disastrous New York Giants’ decade of 2011 to 2020, Mr. Mara insisted on keeping Mr. Reese in his job for about three years after any other organization would normally have fired him. Mr. Mara was continually scorched in the New York newspapers for hanging on to Mr. Reese for so long.