The Nov. 23 front-page article “In NFL, unconscious bias often goes unchecked,” focusing on the New York Giants football team as relates to the dearth of Black football coaches in the NFL, was unfair to the owners of the Giants, specifically John Mara.
In praise of Mr. Reese’s job for the Giants in that he was the general manager for the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowls, the article omitted that those Super Bowls were won using a team core that was developed by the previous general manager, Ernie Accorsi.
There might or might not be a problem in the NFL, but using the Giants as an example of that problem is off the mark.
Ira Reese, Olney