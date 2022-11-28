The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Hunter Biden’s addiction recovery should be acknowledged

November 28, 2022 at 2:09 p.m. EST
Hunter Biden on April 18 at the White House Easter Egg Roll. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)

In an otherwise excellent article about pending House GOP probes into the administration, the entire description of Hunter Biden consisted of his “long history of drug use and other difficulties” [“White House likely to honor some GOP probes,” news, Nov. 24].

This single clause left the erroneous impression that Mr. Biden still uses drugs and alcohol. In fact, he has reported that he is sober and in recovery. This is no easy feat. I don’t have an opinion on Mr. Biden other than to say that people who have struggled with substance abuse disorders are not defined by their disease, and their successes should be acknowledged.

Mike Collins, Reston

