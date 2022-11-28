Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Nov. 23 Metro article “Judge closes hearing on state’s I-270, Beltway toll-lane project” reported a clear case of judicial overreach that denies citizens and taxpayers critical information about a massive infrastructure project, the cost of which they will be saddled with for decades to come. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Circuit Court Judge Kevin G. Hessler ruled that keeping the proprietary interests of competing for-profit bidders secret was more important than the rights of Marylanders to know the financial mechanisms and methodologies these same companies deployed to project future traffic congestion, environmental degradation and remedial costs, or if any were budgeted.

With Judge Hessler’s ruling, citizens are denied the ability to scrutinize both the global track record of the winning bidder — Australia’s Transurban — and the materials, methods and urban transport models undergirding this environmentally controversial, once-in-a-century project.

Let’s be clear, this Beltway project — pushed hard and long by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) — was cloaked in secrecy for its entire history, with few readily accessible public records and little financial transparency. The judge’s ruling cements the farcical nature of this so-called public-private project.

But, for those unfamiliar with Maryland’s long-standing open meetings laws, only personnel matters have wide protections. Open access to the data that state agencies use to make critical decisions that affect our lives is part of the watchdog function open records and meetings afford citizens. Judge Hessler’s ruling is counter to this watchdog function of an informed citizenry to insist on basic fiscal responsibility and transparency demanded of good governance.

Joan McQueeney Mitric, Kensington

