Opinion Philadelphia needs to get serious on public safety

November 28, 2022 at 2:08 p.m. EST
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Oct. 21 on the front steps of the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. (Mark Scolforo/AP)

Regarding the Nov. 24 editorial “A misguided move”:

The Philadelphia city government is failing in its first duty: providing public safety. If the impeachment of the Philadelphia district attorney by the Pennsylvania House in Harrisburg wakes the city up to “the crisis of crime” in Philadelphia and generates serious actions by the city, that is a good outcome. Whether the district attorney stays or is forced out is of little significance compared with the large number of victims of shootings and murders. The Post calls the impeachment misguided; it is best characterized as a cry of alarm.

Peter A. Michel, Alexandria

For all of the lofty arguments posed by Pennsylvania state legislators to impeach Philadelphia County District Attorney Larry Krasner, there appears to be no discussion about whether such a state constitutional motion even applies to an office for which the legislature neither confirmed nor vetted the position in any way.

The Pennsylvania legislature refused to allow Philadelphia to propose its own more stringent firearms legislation. It is certainly unclear whether the State Supreme Court will allow Mr. Krasner’s impeachment to withstand appeal.

Ben Burrows, Elkins Park, Pa.

