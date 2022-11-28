Regarding the Nov. 24 editorial “A misguided move”:
Peter A. Michel, Alexandria
For all of the lofty arguments posed by Pennsylvania state legislators to impeach Philadelphia County District Attorney Larry Krasner, there appears to be no discussion about whether such a state constitutional motion even applies to an office for which the legislature neither confirmed nor vetted the position in any way.
The Pennsylvania legislature refused to allow Philadelphia to propose its own more stringent firearms legislation. It is certainly unclear whether the State Supreme Court will allow Mr. Krasner’s impeachment to withstand appeal.
Ben Burrows, Elkins Park, Pa.