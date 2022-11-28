The Philadelphia city government is failing in its first duty: providing public safety. If the impeachment of the Philadelphia district attorney by the Pennsylvania House in Harrisburg wakes the city up to “the crisis of crime” in Philadelphia and generates serious actions by the city, that is a good outcome. Whether the district attorney stays or is forced out is of little significance compared with the large number of victims of shootings and murders. The Post calls the impeachment misguided; it is best characterized as a cry of alarm.