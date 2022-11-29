Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Why are we surprised that a mass killing weapon designed for war does what it was intended to do? When I was a “trainee” in Uncle Sam’s army preparing for the Vietnam War, the Army was just getting the new M16 (military version of the AR-15-style rifles sold to the public). It replaced the M14, a heavy and long-barreled rifle that had been a staple of the Army for years. This new aluminum-and-plastic weapon had a couple of advantages: It fired rapidly and was compact and light. The drill sergeant presented us with the weapon for training, saying this is not a gun, it is a weapon made to “kill a man.” I will add: many men if necessary.

I was a supply sergeant. I would keep all weapons locked in the supply room. I also had pistols and machetes, all with serial numbers. If after a training just one weapon didn’t come back, I had to tell the company commander, and no one went to bed until we found it and secured it. This is how the Army felt about casual possession of weapons. The Army knew that if just one of these M16s got loose, there could be a great loss of life before the situation could be contained.

A dark, confined space makes heading off the attacker highly unlikely. The compactness of these weapons makes them easily concealable.

There is no protection from these mass-killing weapons. They need to stay out of the hands of the public.

Jerry Weber, North Venice, Fla.

I wish Petula Dvorak had the answer to gun violence in her Nov. 25 Metro column, “Need some hope on gun violence? Look at cigarettes, seat belts.” But there is an obstacle to changing the gun culture that does not exist for cigarettes, seat belts and required helmets for motorcycle drivers. Unlike with gun ownership, the Constitution does not protect the right to smoke, leave your seat belt unbuckled and ride your motorcycle bareheaded.

Supreme Court decisions on regulating guns have demonstrated that the law is on the side of gun owners. And the court’s rulings encourage the glut of firearms. The latest example is the Supreme Court decision in June that Americans have a right to carry guns outside the home.

The constant daily shootings that fill the news indicate that our dear Constitution, that late-18th-century document, woefully needs an upgrade. Gun violence is one example of the supreme law of the land no longer working for us the way it should. Until we stop treating this obsolete statute like a holy book and bring it up to date, firearm proliferation and the tragedy it brings will continue to plague us.

Steve Bailey, Richmond

Petula Dvorak made an outstanding comparison between the American gun culture and the history of tobacco use and mandatory seat belts. She pointed out that when we understood how deadly smoking and driving without seat belts were, courageous leaders in many public and private fields changed both the culture and the law. Americans reaped the benefit of countless lives saved.

There will always be people who have axes to grind, mental health issues and feelings of hopelessness. We can’t change that. But isn’t it reasonable to believe that we can change the culture — and admit that easy access to guns is just as deadly as smoking cigarettes or driving without a seat belt?

Ellen Korb, Silver Spring

I’d like to add something to the Nov. 28 editorial, “It can happen anywhere, anytime. And to anyone.”: Stop voting for politicians who refuse to support sensible gun reform legislation.

If you don’t know who they are, find out. (Hint: They’re almost always Republicans.) Some, such as Virginia Gov. Glenn “Today’s Not the Time” Youngkin, make it perfectly clear where they stand.

One sure sign of insanity is to keep doing the same thing — in this case, nothing — and expecting a different result.

Ed Rader, Alexandria

As various letter writers noted, the time to act on gun violence is not today but a long time ago. The Nov. 28 editorial pointed out that a mass shooting can happen anywhere, anytime to anyone. It is time — way beyond time — to repeal the Second Amendment.

I am quite aware of the political impracticalities of this suggestion; I don’t care. The Constitution counted enslaved people as three-fifths human. That odious provision was changed.

New Zealand and Australia essentially eliminated guns, and their killings by guns substantially decreased. I am aware that they are “different” countries with “different” cultures, but these countries are not from Mars. Someday, Americans will ask what were we thinking by having more guns than there are people in this country. Guns have to be eliminated.

Marc Chafetz, Washington

When Barack Obama was elected president, a friend of mine said, “Buy up all the ammunition you can because Obama is going to take away all your guns and ammo.” Years later, when this did not occur, I asked my friend what he thought, but he blew off the question, as many fact-deniers do.

Passing safe gun laws that address those who should not be owning weapons and the unnecessary purchasing of high-capacity assault rifles will not affect legal, respectable gun owners. Selling the slippery-slope fallacy that sensible gun regulations will take away rightful owners’ guns is a scare tactic used by those who would see us return to the Wild West.

Regretfully, I believe that gun fanatics and the National Rifle Association and its supporters consider the senseless loss of thousands of lives each year an acceptable price to pay.

Nick De Cerchio, Lewes, Del.

