I especially appreciated David Von Drehle’s Nov. 27 op-ed, “Artemis aims for the moon. But is the sky our actual limit?.”
The recently concluded U.N. climate change conference reminded us of the increasing hazards of a hotter planet and what we can do and should not do to mitigate that danger; with Artemis rockets, we are playing with fire. The war in Ukraine reminds us of the continuing danger of nuclear war.
Humankind should be focused on a healthy and sustainable future for us, our progeny and other life on this wondrous and finite home we call Earth.
Richard Reis, Baltimore