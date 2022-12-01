Scientist James A. Van Allen stated in a January 1986 article in Scientific American, “ Most national goals in space are better realized by robot spacecraft. ” To him and Mr. Von Drehle, the very real hazards of human space travel include low gravity, radiation and excessive cost. As Van Allen stated, science fiction writers nurtured grandiose plans for human space travel. Almost 37 years later, advances in technology weigh more heavily toward unmanned space exploration.

The recently concluded U.N. climate change conference reminded us of the increasing hazards of a hotter planet and what we can do and should not do to mitigate that danger; with Artemis rockets, we are playing with fire. The war in Ukraine reminds us of the continuing danger of nuclear war.