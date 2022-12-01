Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I appreciated Dana Milbank’s Nov. 27 Sunday Opinion essay about losing the battle on noxious weeds on his land in the hills of Virginia, “I am losing the battle against the brush. I am not alone.” As a volunteer with the Invasive Management Area Program with the Fairfax County Park Authority, I am frustrated that local garden centers continue to sell flats of invasive material such as English ivy, honeysuckle and vinca vine without a label indicating that these are wildly invasive and killing the trees in our woods.

At least with a label, homeowners would be made aware of the nature of these species and perhaps make different decisions about the plants they use on their properties. Plants like English ivy offer an easy solution as a ground cover but never respect or stay contained within the boundary of a homeowner’s property. Consequently, these vines have run amok and, as Mr. Milbank pointed out, are destroying our Appalachian ecosystem. How might we hold garden centers accountable for their contribution to the problem?

Suzanne Doherty, Burke

In his battle against invasive plants, Dana Milbank need not resort to fancy and expensive tools. What he does need are some simple tools, patience and a deep, enduring connection with his land.

In Cheverly, the members of a local environmental group, the Friends of Lower Beaverdam Creek, have cleared invasive plants from a 50-acre urban forest using loppers, hedge clippers, pruning saws, a fire rake and a weed wrench; herbicides were used sparingly and only as a last resort. The area was heavily infested with many types of invasive plants; some of the Chinese wisteria vines were 6 inches in diameter. Volunteers continue to monitor the area to prevent the reemergence of invasive plants. The forest now hosts a rich variety of native plants, including May apple, ferns, grasses, azaleas and magnolias. A nature trail allows the public to enjoy the fruits of our labor.

Gabriel F. Horchler, Cheverly

I inherited some acreage in Northern California that was overgrown with blackberries, willows and many noxious weed species. Reading of Dana Milbank’s battles with an encroaching jungle was like looking in the mirror. In the 15-year process of clearing out the chaos, I have been stabbed with blackberries, infected with poison oak, stung with nettle and injured by sawed-off limbs. My socks and boots have been filled with oat seeds, burr clover and field parsley. But out of the cleared areas sprung, unexpected, a host of native California species that just needed a little light and air to thrive.

Along with the aesthetic benefit of a more attractive flora, I now take this as a health maintenance program for my approaching 70s, and no longer do I look for some endpoint. It helps to be retired, of course, but I began doing this when I was still employed part time.

Mr. Milbank, please hang on to your piece of paradise and rejoice in the slow but inexorable conversion from jungle to a more open, parklike setting. I promise rewards unattainable by any other means.

Jerry Fitch, Napa, Calif.

