Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The quirky, tradition-bound way in which political parties select their presidential standard-bearers has become less and less reflective of the dynamic, vast and diverse country the nation’s chief executive will lead. But the Democratic National Committee, whose rules and bylaws committee begins a two-day meeting on Friday, might at last be making some modest steps toward a more rational process.

The current primary system gives outsize influence — and the ability to winnow the field — to leadoff states Iowa and New Hampshire, two small and homogeneous places that are not reflective of the population or the interests of a wide swath of the country. Candidates pander to them, and Americans pay the price — for instance, with politically untouchable subsidies for corn ethanol and home heating oil. Nor are the two leadoff states particularly shrewd at picking winners lately; in 2020, Joe Biden came in fourth in Iowa and limped out of New Hampshire after placing fifth. It took a near-miraculous save by Black voters in South Carolina (fourth on the calendar) to put the former vice president back in the race.

The 2020 experience — which included a massive technology meltdown on the night of the Iowa caucuses — was finally enough to jolt the party into considering making significant changes in the calendar, something it had not done since 2006. In April, the DNC invited states to apply for the four traditional early spots in the run-up to Super Tuesday, the day a large number of states hold primaries. Twenty jurisdictions applied; 17 were finalists.

Advertisement

Seriously under consideration is removing Iowa as the first-in-the-nation contest, and putting a larger, more diverse state — likely Michigan or Minnesota — at or near the beginning of the nominating process, while keeping New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada in the early part of the calendar.

Iowa’s defenders argue that its voters do the nation a service that only a small state with an inexpensive media market can, by giving fresh faces and under-resourced candidates a chance to make their cases to an engaged electorate in living rooms and coffee shops throughout the state. Iowa elevated former Georgia governor Jimmy Carter in 1976 and freshman senator Barack Obama in 2008, both of whom went on to win the presidency despite starting as underdogs.

But Iowa is Whiter, older and more rural than the nation at large. And its idiosyncratic, confusing caucus system — which requires people to spend hours haggling with their neighbors on a single night in the middle of winter — is hardly a democratic ideal. When the state Democratic Party’s smartphone app for tabulating results failed in 2020, it took weeks to certify a winner. Iowa Democrats have proposed tweaking the caucus procedures, including making it possible for people who cannot attend in person to mail in their preferences, but it is unlikely they will be persuasive, given the Hawkeye State’s other drawbacks and recent history.

Advertisement

Democratic leaders in recent years have encouraged states to ditch caucuses entirely. And indeed, that is happening. In the 2016 Democratic presidential race, 14 states conducted caucuses. The number declined to three in 2020. Since then, Nevada has also moved to a primary system. On the Republican side, the number went from 13 caucus states in 2016 to five in 2020. The parties should continue to press for the elimination of caucuses — and their replacement with well-run primary elections.

As with general elections, the best option to ensure that everyone can participate is to allow people to vote in person or by mail, with a generous advanced voting window that gives people maximum flexibility and minimal hassle in registering.

Then there is the question of who runs the process. In most places, presidential primary elections are conducted by state governments. But in four states in 2020, the state Democratic parties did it, which generally meant fewer polling locations and shorter voting hours, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The national Democratic Party should encourage this practice to end, too.

Thinking bigger

Moving Iowa out of the way and instituting fairer voting would be small improvements, but they would not solve all of the problems of the nominating process. Putting New Hampshire first brings many of the same drawbacks Iowa does, particularly in its lack of diversity, though its compact size retains the intimacy of in-person politicking. Giving Nevada the leadoff spot would bring in a more ethnically mixed electorate, but one whose economic interests are closely tied to the gaming, entertainment and hospitality industries.

Advertisement

A bolder reform might be to shuffle which states get to go earliest, perhaps with the national parties running a lottery before each presidential campaign season. Presumably, big states with expensive media markets would be excluded from that first batch, so that candidates without name recognition and large war chests would get a shot at catching fire. After the lucky early states voted, groups of big and small states, also randomly selected, could conduct their primaries in turn.

Radically reforming the presidential nomination process would require coordination — and overcoming the jealousies — among state-level parties, state lawmakers and national political party organizations. For now, incremental change is more likely — starting with moving Iowa out of its top spot and adding into the early mix another, more representative state that conducts a straightforward primary election. Doing so would not fix the system. But such a move, inconceivable just four years ago, would make the system fairer and more sensible.

GiftOutline Gift Article