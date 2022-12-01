Our country has many great histories, cultures and communities. And it is important to honor them — but not on the National Mall.

The Mall is a symbolic landscape — first conceived by Pierre L’Enfant in the 18th century, and revised and extended under the McMillan Plan developed by the Senate Park Commission more than a century later. The commission, which included landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted Jr., viewed the Mall as the capital’s green core, to be framed by great trees and punctuated, but not filled, with architecture. It was to be a gathering space for all people — an open greensward, connecting the Capitol to the Washington Monument.