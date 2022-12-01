Our country has many great histories, cultures and communities. And it is important to honor them — but not on the National Mall.
The Smithsonian’s plans for two museums would fence in this democratic space, increase urban density, destroy sightlines, intrude on the water table and obstruct connectivity. More buildings would add acres of hard surface and shade, damaging thriving green space, critical in a time of climate change. Both proposed sites would fall within “the no-build zone” that Congress established two decades ago to preserve the Mall’s open beauty and prevent overdevelopment.
Congress was right then and remains right. Stop! There are fine alternative sites for the museums that would not crowd this historic and natural asset. Smithsonian leaders need to pursue other locations, and Congress needs to repeat: No more development on the National Mall.
Anne Neal Petri, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of the National Association for Olmsted Parks.