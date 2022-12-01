The Senate’s passage this week of the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act (RMA) is worth celebrating — even if the legislation is more modest than many advocates might prefer. The bill is essentially an insurance policy to, as Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) put it, assuage the “ anxieties and fears ” of same-sex and interracial couples after the overturning of Roe v. Wade . Justice Clarence Thomas cultivated these concerns in a concurrence indicating his desire for the Supreme Court to reexamine previous rights-enshrining rulings, including Obergefell v. Hodges , which today requires all states to issue same-sex marriage licenses. The RMA, now headed for a vote and near-certain passage in the House, doesn’t include that same requirement. This means that if the justice gets his wish, the 35 states that have same-sex marriage bans still on the books can begin to deny licenses again.

The good news, however, is plentiful. The chances that the Supreme Court would overturn Obergefell seem low, considering the lack of interest shown by the other conservatives on the court. And the RMA does ensure that the federal government will recognize same-sex marriages no matter what the judiciary decides. More than that, it mandates that even states with bans recognize marriages made in states without. This is understandably unsatisfying to many couples, who rightly believe that they should be allowed to say their vows wherever they choose, rather than have to travel across borders for the official proceeding. But it is far preferable to depriving the couples of those benefits altogether, as happened under the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which had remained on the books despite being made unconstitutional by the Supreme Court and which would be formally repealed by the RMA.