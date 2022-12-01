“Who do you love?” When Joe Biden said more than 10 years ago that this “simple proposition,” not whether a relationship was heterosexual or same-sex, should determine who could marry whom, it was considered a gaffe. Now, to the overwhelming majority of Americans, it sounds like common sense.
The good news, however, is plentiful. The chances that the Supreme Court would overturn Obergefell seem low, considering the lack of interest shown by the other conservatives on the court. And the RMA does ensure that the federal government will recognize same-sex marriages no matter what the judiciary decides. More than that, it mandates that even states with bans recognize marriages made in states without. This is understandably unsatisfying to many couples, who rightly believe that they should be allowed to say their vows wherever they choose, rather than have to travel across borders for the official proceeding. But it is far preferable to depriving the couples of those benefits altogether, as happened under the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which had remained on the books despite being made unconstitutional by the Supreme Court and which would be formally repealed by the RMA.
The changes that have taken place since the days of DOMA are remarkable. According to Gallup, whereas 27 percent of the public supported same-sex marriage in 1996, 71 percent do now. Even the differences between today and a mere two decades ago are striking. Once upon a not-so-distant time, the Republican Party saw same-sex marriage as a wedge to divide Democratic Party voters. Indeed, many leading Democratic politicians were on record opposing same-sex marriage. Now, the situation has reversed. Members of the GOP risk losing more moderate voters by refusing to support the legalization of same-sex marriage. The RMA might be mostly symbolic, but it’s a symbol of progress worth saluting. Still, there remain other things to do — beginning with codifying Roe v. Wade into law. The threat to same-sex marriage was a theoretical one; abortion as a constitutional right has already been eviscerated by the court.
