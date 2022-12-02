Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The world is watching Iran as nationwide uprisings against the regime there rage well into their third month. And now, a well-timed film adds even more evidence to the ever-growing case file of atrocities committed by the Islamic republic; the world should watch it, too. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight “752 Is Not a Number” chronicles the ongoing quest for answers and accountability by family members of the victims of the January 2020 shoot-down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. It centers on Hamed Esmaeilion, an Iranian-Canadian dentist and novelist who has emerged as perhaps the Iranian diaspora’s most coherent moral leader. Esmaeilion was thrust into the spotlight when he lost his wife, Parisa, and only daughter, Reera, in the downing of the plane, which he spends the film tirelessly investigating, despite Iran’s stonewalling.

Iranian authorities initially lied about the cause of the crash, only later acknowledging their culpability. And ever since, they have gone to great lengths to subvert credible probes into whether the incident was accidental or intentional. But the victims’ families remain undeterred; they formed an association (for which Esmaeilion serves as spokesman) seeking to hold Iran to account. “When you are a victim of a crime like that, you have two possible ways. One is to stay silent and suffer in darkness,” Esmaeilion recently told me. “The other one is to share your story and to stand up for a fight. I wanted to fight, at the same time I had no desire to live.”

He and director Babak Payami came to Washington recently to show “752 Is Not a Number” at the National Press Club. I moderated a question-and-answer session with them after the screening. “The families have this unique and consequential position outside of Iran to be the voice of the Iranian people as they’re struggling for change, justice and democracy so that the international community does not make the same mistakes as in the past,” Payami told me.

The film itself is remarkable. Its portrait of Esmaeilion’s horrifying, heart-rending experience is as intimate and raw as you are likely ever to see. But it’s the roadblocks and setbacks Esmaeilion and other grieving relatives are subjected to that provide powerful testament to the regime’s complete disregard for international law and human life.

Most documentary films, of course, re-create an event from history, attempting to surface fresh insights about the past. But sometimes a documentary is made contemporaneously, following a subject and storyline for which the conclusions are yet to be uncovered. Rarest of all are the films that emerge at a moment when they might actually make a difference in the unfolding events that they depict.

“752 Is Not a Number” is that last sort of movie, and its potential is only heightened by Esmaeilion’s assiduous advocacy and the world’s attention on this moment in Iran. As world leaders finally begin to awaken from their long-standing apathy regarding Iran’s rights abuses, Esmaeilion and the other victims’ families have become an unlikely source of hope. They will never attain real justice for the downing of Flight 752, but their dogged quest for it might yet mobilize global action against other items on the Iranian regime’s long list of cruelties.

