Reading the Nov. 27 letter “A quick fix for Maryland,” which proposed a short-term fix to the Interstate 495/Interstate 270 interchange, prompted me to try again with a proposal to build a bypass east of D.C. Essentially, using Interstate 895 and Interstate 97, and upgrading U.S. 301, a bypass could be constructed from Baltimore to Richmond with what I believe would be minimum cost and impact.
There is a lot of money in the recently passed infrastructure bill. Let’s use it on something that would really improve the local quality of life. Such a bypass would do wonders for relieving current Beltway/Interstate 95 congestion by freeing up the Beltway for local traffic, particularly in Prince George’s County.
If elected officials from the area would jump on this idea, I’m convinced they could make it happen and be local heroes.
Jerry O’Shaughnessy, Vienna