Democratic Party leaders are fighting over which states will get to hold presidential primaries or caucuses before others, soon to be decided for 2024 [“A party roils over who votes first in ’24,” Nov. 26, front page]. I have long felt the current primary schedule system is unfair. I live in Virginia, which is typically not that far down on the chronological list (on “Super Tuesday,” in fact). But, in the 2020 election, by the time our commonwealth’s primary was held on March 3, just one month after the first caucus occurred in Iowa, the decision had basically already been made by the voters in just four states, none of whom I felt were particularly concerned with the unique interests of Virginians. This occurred many months after candidates had declared for office, lengthy and expensive campaigns had begun, and far too many “debates” had been held. For most Americans, including those in D.C. and Maryland, whose residents didn’t vote until June 2, none of those efforts ultimately mattered, in terms of the important step of being a part of selecting a candidate.