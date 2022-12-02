Though I don’t completely agree with the phone call-phobic subjects of the Nov. 28 Style article “Dropping calls,” I came to a similar conclusion about telephones decades ago: If you’d told someone in 1876 that you would give them a box that would allow anybody anywhere around the world to cause a loud buzzer to go off in their house, you would have been laughed into the street, or worse. More than a century later, I think we can agree that the telephone has been a net positive, letting people hear the voices of their loved ones, however distant. So, we put up with the supposed inconvenience.
As for text messaging, I used to stubbornly refuse to pay for text service, figuring that if you’re going to type more than 10 digits, just call me. Likewise, my wife clung to her cherished flip-phone until quite recently, arguing, “Why can’t a phone just be a phone?” The day after she finally got a smartphone, she was texting me emoji from inside an Uber. Things change.
Dave Nuttycombe, Silver Spring