Though I don’t completely agree with the phone call-phobic subjects of the Nov. 28 Style article “Dropping calls,” I came to a similar conclusion about telephones decades ago: If you’d told someone in 1876 that you would give them a box that would allow anybody anywhere around the world to cause a loud buzzer to go off in their house, you would have been laughed into the street, or worse. More than a century later, I think we can agree that the telephone has been a net positive, letting people hear the voices of their loved ones, however distant. So, we put up with the supposed inconvenience.