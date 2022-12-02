“ A history of the Holocaust that probes the use and abuse of memory ,” Judy Batalion’s Nov. 27 Book World review of Linda Kinstler’s “ Come to This Court and Cry: How the Holocaust Ends ,” was chilling. My mother and two brothers survived the Riga ghetto. My father was lucky enough to go to the World’s Fair in 1939 , which saved his life. I visited Latvia with my father in 1984 and 1991. My grandfather’s music store was still open on the main street in Riga. We also obtained title to three buildings my paternal grandfather owned in Liepaja, Latvia. Those buildings had been confiscated by the Nazis and became part of the ghetto.

The Holocaust doesn’t end emotionally for the victims or their descendants. I have been participating in a biweekly Zoom session with other children of survivors to deal with this legacy. I am advocating for the creation of a center for children and grandchildren of Jewish Holocaust survivors to deal with the post-traumatic stress disorder we inherited, as well as the inner strength created by the resilience of our parents.

As a lawyer, I understand the legal genealogy that traces how the crimes of World War II were prosecuted and justice was attempted. I’m afraid that justice is hard to accomplish in the case of Latvia. There were Latvian collaborators such as Ms. Kinstler’s grandfather, and I admire her attempt to learn about his past. Herbert Cukurs might have been the “Latvian Lindbergh,” but he was also the “Butcher of Riga.” The Nazis and their collaborators murdered 70 to 90 percent of Latvia’s Jews. I remember walking into the Rumbula Forest with my father and being haunted by the fact that if I had been a child in the early 1940s, my father and I would have been murdered. I understand the desire for justice and due process, but I am not overly distressed that Cukurs was immediately executed when Mossad agents found him in Brazil. I don’t think there is any ambiguity when the crimes were so blatant.