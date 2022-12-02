Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Nov. 25 Style article “Fighting cancer and the ‘Trump Effect’ ”: I’m very sorry to hear that Lacey Adams is ill. I wish her a full and rapid recovery. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I do not know her husband, Jerome M. Adams, who served as surgeon general in the Trump administration. Perhaps he really did believe that he could be of service to President Donald Trump, despite the chaotic former president’s clear and obvious racism and sexism, antidemocratic leanings, overall tawdriness, and complete unfitness for his post.

Or perhaps Dr. Adams was eyeing the doors that might have opened to him once his tour of duty was done. He rues that these expected opportunities have eluded him.

The article said, “As the Trump administration struggled with effective responses, the new surgeon general kept setting off firestorms.”

That was generous. (As was the entire article.)

That sentence should have read: “As the Trump administration diddled with nostrums and quack cures, the new surgeon general kept forfeiting his integrity.”

I imagine that Dr. Adams now wishes he had listened to his wise spouse and stayed out of the GOP-enabled Trump mud. Mr. Trump has a well-documented history of bankrupting everything he touches. Our politics and discourse have not been spared.

Joshua Gershick, Los Angeles

