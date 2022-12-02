The Nov. 30 news article about the Pentagon’s latest report on Chinese military power, “Pentagon warns of China’s goals in Taiwan and beyond,” failed to fully emphasize the extent to which the U.S. military’s global footprint far outpaces China’s, both existing and planned.
A strategy that exaggerates the relative scope of China’s military ambitions while ignoring its nonmilitary sources of power will yield a counterproductive, overly militarized approach to U.S.-China relations, to the detriment of U.S. security.
William D. Hartung, New York
The writer is a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.