Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I enjoyed the Nov. 18 Weekend article “Where to watch the World Cup” and shared it with friends. One addition would have made it an even better article: recognition that many are boycotting the World Cup because of Qatar’s human rights abuses. When reporting on this wonderful world event, we shouldn’t forget the tragic, dark foundations laid in Qatar.

George Kohl, Takoma Park

A World Cup of their own

I was surprised and disappointed that the Nov. 20 front-page article “With charms and conflicts, World Cup arrives in Qatar” did not include the word “men.” In the whole article, it did not clarify that it was talking about the men’s World Cup. I’m a middle-school-age girl, and I think that it’s important to distinguish which gender is playing.

The men’s World Cup is not the only tournament; there is one for women as well. When the words “World Cup” are used, versus when the words “Women’s World Cup” are used, it makes it seem as if the men’s World Cup is more important because it is just “the World Cup.” For future articles, it would be good to make it clear that both genders play this sport.

Meredith Pugh, Alexandria

Another unfair and taxing attack on the IRS

I was very disappointed to read yet another jab at the Internal Revenue Service, this time in George T. Conway III’s Nov. 17 op-ed, “Out for vengeance — and to protect himself.” Conway accused former president Donald Trump of trying to “sic the IRS on his enemies.” There is no evidence for this.

The July 8 front-page article “Calls to probe IRS audits of FBI’s Comey, McCabe” reported that former FBI director James B. Comey and former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe had been picked up for auditing and suggested impropriety. Again, there were no facts to support anything improper. Charles Rettig, who led the IRS under Trump, denied any politically motivated audits and quickly referred the matter for an inspector general investigation.

Conway added a parenthetical, “(and perhaps succeeded).” Conway and The Post are perpetuating an unfair and harmful attack against an important government institution with no evidence. The integrity of our tax system and the audit function should not be questioned in such a gratuitous and off-handed manner.

I proudly worked for more than 30 years with the IRS, which employs dedicated, professional, patriotic and ethical individuals. They deserve better treatment. Finally, I find it headshaking that for all the well-documented transgressions of the former president, Conway cited something that did not happen.

Edward Francis Cronin, Locust Grove, Va.

The Post commits a hitting error

The University of Maryland volleyball team had a stellar performance in its Nov. 18 win over the highly ranked Ohio State University. The team deserved coverage.

Thank you for putting U-Md. women’s basketball team on the front of the sports page recently.

Julie Misplon, Takoma Park

These abbreviations are confusing, IMO

A reader who wanted to go further than just the Nov. 21 front-page headline “RSV, flu, covid push hospitals to the brink” had to go to Paragraph 21 before finding out what RSV means (respiratory syncytial virus). Then, to understand what role it plays in the context of the headline, one needed to go back to the headline. RSV, it turns out, is an abbreviation, not an acronym as usually defined; it is unpronounceable as it stands. Certainly, with the V, it has something to do with a virus, which is the storyline of the piece.

One rule we learned in preparing our Pentagon Power Point briefings was to always define an acronym, abbreviation or nickname up front if the obvious meaning was not clearly understood. The acronyms such as NATO, radar or laser, of course, were easily pronounced and universally understood. Some unique acronyms and nicknames crept into the lexicon defined by their unusual pronunciation however: “WHAM-O” for WHMO (White House Military Office); “Knee-Cap” for NEACP (National Emergency Airborne Command Post); and “BTSOM” for ... I haven’t got a clue, not to put too fine a point on it.

Gordon K. Soper, Alexandria

The Post shows its true colors

I might be old-fashioned, but I still love to read the daily print version of The Post. I know articles are mostly tailored to the digital reader, but please have some consideration for print readers.

In just the Nov. 23 news section, there were at least three instances in which the black-and-white print prevented a full appreciation of the article. A Robin Givhan column about the symbolism of color in grieving the Club Q tragedy was accompanied by a black-and-white photograph [“A kaleidoscope of optimistic color amid the tears and pain”]. An article about coral reefs, headlined “Off Australia’s coast, efforts to keep a world in full color,” ironically had multiple black-and-white photos. And an article on Black coaches in the NFL, “In NFL, unconscious bias often goes unchecked,” included a graph that was pretty much unreadable because the grayscale muddled symbols. There were other color photos and ads in the section. Why not the ones where color really mattered?

Jesse Ellis, Fairfax

A statement of fact about the Vietnam memorial

Philip Kennicott’s Nov. 20 Arts & Style Critic’s Notebook column, “The Vietnam memorial blazed a path that no one followed,” got much right, from the memorial’s architectural novelty to its apolitical approach. To be sure, a strain of antiwar innuendo colored his writing, but that’s not surprising to anyone who experienced the country’s Vietnam anguish.

But his characterization of the Wall’s inscription was unconscionable: “After she won the [memorial-design] competition, [Maya] Lin would be forced to add inscriptions that trafficked in the usual banalities of memorial verbiage: ‘Our nation honors the courage, sacrifice and devotion to duty …’” He deemed this a political statement.

That inscription is no political statement; it is a statement of fact. It is not banal but powerful, serving admirably one of the memorial’s unique laudatory purposes. Rather than, like others, acclaiming some victory that members of the military won, it expresses a nation’s regret for dragging their sometimes-fateful service to country into the political controversy about the war. Missing that misses everything about the Wall.

James F. Jeffrey, Alexandria

Not one for the history books

I welcomed the return of Book World and eagerly opened the Nov. 20 edition to read the recommendations of the best books for 2022. However, nearly half of the “50 notable works of nonfiction” are memoirs. Is it really true that so much of the best nonfiction work of our time is from people who can only write about themselves?

Niels Nielsen, Bethesda

Hail, a cab!

The Nov. 20 Metro article on the best way to travel to Dulles International Airport from downtown D.C., “Is driving or Silver Line faster at getting from D.C. to Dulles?,” was very helpful and informative.

However, as my wife and I were riding from the airport to home, I was telling her about the article, and the cabdriver jumped into our conversation. He was upset that the article didn’t mention cabs. He said he has driven a cab and paid taxes here for decades and that his cab is highly regulated, has many rules, requires licenses, etc. He added that a cab ride from downtown D.C. was much cheaper than the $118 the article reported was charged by Uber. He said a cab ride would be about $60 to $65.

Dan Mica, Alexandria

This caption was an air ball

The Nov. 18 Sports article about the Wizards’ “Big Three,” “Wizards throwing it back for ‘Big Three,’” was great. However, the caption on an accompanying photograph came up short and approached negligence. The photo was of the coach and five players, including the Big Three, but the caption neglected to identify the remaining two players and the coach.

Basketball is a team game with five players on the court and a coach — not just three players.

Steve Van Rees, Bowie

Read this article. It’s for a good cause.

Kudos to The Post for the extensive article on volunteer opportunities in the D.C. area in the Nov. 18 Weekend section, “Got time to give? Here are 25 ways to volunteer.” Many people have told me over the years what satisfaction their volunteer work has brought them, often more than their primary vocation.

Many people’s lives will be enriched by people having read this article.

Sheila Cohen, Chevy Chase

Inspired writing

As an avid daily reader of The Post, I was thrilled with the Nov. 24 Inspired Life section and read every article. It was the best part of the paper for me and made a very positive impact on my holiday. I would love to see this sort of section on a regular basis.

Nora Marsh, Arlington

When I sat down with The Post on Thanksgiving morning, it was, unfortunately, adorned with the latest example of gun violence in our country. It was something that gave me pause on this quintessential American holiday.

But then I dug into the paper and found the Inspired Life section. I can’t thank The Post enough for including it in the Thanksgiving edition. It truly reaffirmed my faith in humanity and our nation. For this, I am thankful.

Jeremy Christopher, Tysons

From the ‘Peanuts’ gallery: Good grief!

The charming Nov. 24 Style article about Charles M. “Sparky” Schulz, “From Schulz, ‘good grief’ and abundant joy,” reported on the long association between “Peanuts” and NASA and even noted that the Apollo 10 command module was named “Charlie Brown.” However, for some reason, it doesn’t mention that the lunar module, which came within 50,000 feet of the moon’s surface in the final dress rehearsal for the Apollo 11 moon landing, was named “Snoopy.”

Kevin W. Parker, Greenbelt

The writer works for a contractor at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and received a Silver Snoopy Award in 1989.

Carved out of Hirshhorn coverage: Sculptures

The Nov. 18 Style article “Hirshhorn breaks ground on sculpture garden revamp” was a fascinating study in talking around a subject. It was almost totally devoid of anything to do with sculpture.

The accompanying photo on the section front was of some guy I had never heard of and Rodin’s masterpiece “The Burghers of Calais,” although neither the article nor the cutline mentioned the sculpture. A piece of sculpture was finally mentioned in Paragraph 17 (of 20), but there is no photo of this supremely visual piece of art.

I finally concluded that the article was intended to be about architecture and history, although a few sculptors’ names were thrown in in passing, but I was left with the feeling that many readers will walk away wondering why there is any reason to care about the sculpture garden.

Kit Hope, Silver Spring

Here are some floating alternatives to balloon releases

I was saddened to read about the senseless loss of a promising 18-year-old to gun violence, which The Post vividly illustrated on the front page of the Metro section with an image of loved ones releasing colorful balloons [“I will never see my daughter again,” Nov. 23]. One can only imagine the deep pain of the family and the importance of gathering to remember her in this moving ceremony.

Through my work as a behavioral researcher, I have had the sad opportunity to interview people who have suffered loss and gathered with family to release balloons in their memory. The point of this research is to explore alternatives to releasing balloons. The unfortunate fact is that balloons come back down, often with plastic ribbons attached, sometimes entangling or killing sea turtles, seabirds and other wildlife. Balloons float in the ocean and are mistaken for food, and they wash up on our beaches.

The people we interview are motivated only by love. They release balloons to communicate and connect with their lost family member, to cry and pray together with the most important people in their lives. They have no intention or even thought of harming anyone.

But when people who have released balloons see images of the effect on animals, they are surprised and deeply moved. They comment on the innocence of animals and begin to search for different ways they can honor their lost loved one.

There are many meaningful alternatives to balloon releases, which have been collected on the website Preventballoonlitter.org. Whether mourning a loss or celebrating a milestone in life, what is most important to all of us is gathering with those we love. This website helps people think of beautiful ways to do that.

In the meantime, could the editors of The Post refrain from covering and illustrating balloon releases, which encourage others to release them, and focus instead on the more important story of the people, which it did powerfully in this article? The balloon release photo and description were unnecessary.

Steve Raabe, Annapolis

The author is president of OpinionWorks.

The Post’s tactical error on ‘strategic’

The Post’s reliance on the word “strategic” is epidemic now and, like many epidemics, has become a source of considerable despair.

Perhaps journalists should assign a color code or a numerical value to each use of the word. They could, for example, write the word as “strategic3.” Given the apparent failure of the vast English lexicon to inspire writers, maybe it’s time to encourage neologisms; they could coin “strategicker,” “strategickish,” “strategickest” and other variations.

In any case, the word “strategic,” (over)used by Post journalists and unedited by its editors, is no longer of any value in describing a location. It has become unmoored from its meaning and is floating all around the copy.

David Ballard, Reston

