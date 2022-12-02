I can’t get past the photograph of the three Nigerian refugees who rode for 11 days on the rudder of a tanker [Digest, Dec. 1]. I was unable to turn the page. There have been worse photos of attempts to escape to a better life, memorably that of a drowned child on a beach .

I realize governments cannot encourage more refugees to take these terrible risks by accepting without question all who manage to arrive at their borders. But surely there is something any country would want, as new citizens, in the strength and character of people who are able to make such a journey. Isn’t there a place for the three men in that photo?