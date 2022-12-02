I am grateful Congress included protection for interracial marriage in the Respect for Marriage Act. It has been overlooked in the news about same-sex marriage. Within living memory, Virginia went to the Supreme Court to defend its ban on interracial marriage ( Loving v. Virginia , 1967). Let us not take anything for granted that we might once have thought was settled law.

It was gratifying to see the Senate’s bipartisan effort to protect same-sex marriage. But why hasn’t any such effort been made to remove the deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment? This joint resolution was introduced in January 2021 with 51 co-sponsors, but it has yet to be brought to a vote in the Senate, despite the House doing its part by passing a companion bill in March 2021.