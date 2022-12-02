Regarding the Nov. 30 front-page article “Senate passes protection for marriage equality”:
Gregory Miller, Bethesda
It was gratifying to see the Senate’s bipartisan effort to protect same-sex marriage. But why hasn’t any such effort been made to remove the deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment? This joint resolution was introduced in January 2021 with 51 co-sponsors, but it has yet to be brought to a vote in the Senate, despite the House doing its part by passing a companion bill in March 2021.
If the Senate does not act before the end of this term, there is little hope of rescinding the deadline and ensuring that the rights of half the country’s citizens are fully recognized and protected under the Constitution.
Marti Estell, Alexandria