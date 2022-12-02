The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Respect marriages (all kinds) — and women

December 2, 2022 at 3:41 p.m. EST
Supporters of marriage equality hold up a rainbow flag on April 28, 2015, in front of the Supreme Court as it heard oral arguments in Obergefell v. Hodges. (Allison Shelley for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Nov. 30 front-page article “Senate passes protection for marriage equality”:

I am grateful Congress included protection for interracial marriage in the Respect for Marriage Act. It has been overlooked in the news about same-sex marriage. Within living memory, Virginia went to the Supreme Court to defend its ban on interracial marriage (Loving v. Virginia, 1967). Let us not take anything for granted that we might once have thought was settled law.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Gregory Miller, Bethesda

It was gratifying to see the Senate’s bipartisan effort to protect same-sex marriage. But why hasn’t any such effort been made to remove the deadline for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment? This joint resolution was introduced in January 2021 with 51 co-sponsors, but it has yet to be brought to a vote in the Senate, despite the House doing its part by passing a companion bill in March 2021.

If the Senate does not act before the end of this term, there is little hope of rescinding the deadline and ensuring that the rights of half the country’s citizens are fully recognized and protected under the Constitution.

Marti Estell, Alexandria

Loading...