The Supreme Court’s extremist ideology is partisan. After being auditioned and vetted for ideological conformity by the Federalist Society, as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) reports in “ The Scheme ” and promoted by a $400 million dark-money campaign to confirm them, Donald Trump’s three appointed justices — and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. — knew they were part of a court-packing plan.

Charles Fried, President Ronald Reagan’s solicitor general, who testified in support of Chief Justice Roberts’s nomination, perceptively wrote in a Nov. 24 letter to the New York Review of Books that the press incorrectly calls the Roberts court conservative: “The correct term is ‘reactionary,’ and the best description of what they are doing is a program to repeal the twentieth century, ... including the reforms of Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. Think of administrative law and administrative agencies’ regulation of business, regulation of elections and campaign finance laws ... the empowerment and regulation of public- and private-sector labor unions, the secularization of publicly funded primary and secondary education — in all these areas in the last few years the Court has overturned precedents and doctrines, understandings and practices reaching back at least to 1903. And there may be more to come.”