Regarding Ruth Marcus’s Nov. 25 op-ed, “Can the Supreme Court find its ethical compass?”:
Charles Fried, President Ronald Reagan’s solicitor general, who testified in support of Chief Justice Roberts’s nomination, perceptively wrote in a Nov. 24 letter to the New York Review of Books that the press incorrectly calls the Roberts court conservative: “The correct term is ‘reactionary,’ and the best description of what they are doing is a program to repeal the twentieth century, ... including the reforms of Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson. Think of administrative law and administrative agencies’ regulation of business, regulation of elections and campaign finance laws ... the empowerment and regulation of public- and private-sector labor unions, the secularization of publicly funded primary and secondary education — in all these areas in the last few years the Court has overturned precedents and doctrines, understandings and practices reaching back at least to 1903. And there may be more to come.”
The Senate needs to conduct a public hearing into the use of dark money to ideologically capture the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Roberts needs to give full cooperation. This is a lot bigger than adopting a voluntary code of ethics.
Erich Martel, Washington