The answer: We have nearly 400 million guns circulating in this country. Some are available to just about anyone who wants to take others down. Yes, some of the killers are mentally ill. But though it is not within our power to eliminate mental illness from our country, it is within our power to make it as difficult as possible for both the mentally ill and other would-be killers to get their hands on those guns. To borrow a phrase from the Supreme Court in its better days, the Second Amendment is not a suicide pact. As chief executive of our commonwealth, will Mr. Youngkin help us do this? If not, he should at least spare us his sanctimonious hand-wringing and get out of the way.