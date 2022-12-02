“If we are not going to provide adequate welfare services, an adequate education, recreation for young people, and employment opportunities, we aren’t in any position to ask why there is rising crime in the city.”

Colbert I. King’s Nov. 26 op-ed, “ Stopping D.C. gun crime starts with helping our children ,” reminded me of something Sen. Robert F. Kennedy , a former U.S. attorney general and a friend of D.C., said in 1965 concerning crime in our city:

I’m a 71-year-old native who has witnessed crime in this city go up and down for decades. The rise is never acceptable. Some wards have been ignored and marginalized by the D.C. government for decades. Everyone is aware of the root problems in our city. Why are we not stepping up to the fact that broken homes — broken families — have a detrimental effect on our children, which contributes greatly to the unacceptable level of crime? Peace in the streets begins with peace in the home.