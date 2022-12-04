Matt Bai was 100 percent right to question in his Nov. 29 op-ed, “Is Biden really Democrats’ best chance in 2024?,” the conventional wisdom that the best Democratic contender for 2024 is President Biden. But the understudies frequently bandied about — Vice President Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — are unelectable and lack a compelling vision for the United States’ future.
One name that I’ve yet to see suggested is Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). Mr. Raskin is one of the most intelligent and indefatigable members of Congress who, through his work as lead manager in the second Trump impeachment and as a member of the Jan. 6 House select committee, has already demonstrated his ability to counter former president Donald Trump’s abuses and the Republican Party’s extremism.
Mr. Raskin hasn't expressed any interest in running for higher office, but a Draft Raskin movement might be our only shot at preserving American democracy.
Colin J. Hauck, Bethesda