Matt Bai was 100 percent right to question in his Nov. 29 op-ed, “ Is Biden really Democrats’ best chance in 2024? ,” the conventional wisdom that the best Democratic contender for 2024 is President Biden. But the understudies frequently bandied about — Vice President Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — are unelectable and lack a compelling vision for the United States’ future.

One name that I’ve yet to see suggested is Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). Mr. Raskin is one of the most intelligent and indefatigable members of Congress who, through his work as lead manager in the second Trump impeachment and as a member of the Jan. 6 House select committee, has already demonstrated his ability to counter former president Donald Trump’s abuses and the Republican Party’s extremism.