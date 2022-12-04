Declaring that, with an all-time high in budget reserves, Virginia “is in its best financial position ever,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has decided that this situation needs to be corrected at once [“Youngkin will seek tax cuts in his budget,” Metro, Nov. 28]. Consequently, he proposes to reduce revenue by cutting the corporate tax rate and providing about $400 million in “taxpayer relief.” He would accompany these reductions in revenue with reductions in funding for unspecified Virginia programs, though we can probably guess what they are.
After meeting with his budget advisers, the governor noted that in the near term the state’s financial future looks a little shaky, with an economic slowdown inevitable and even a recession possible because of inflation, the war in Ukraine and lingering supply chain problems.
Because economic dangers loom so near and indistinct, the governor vows to be especially vigilant in the coming months, which is, to put it mildly, a prudent decision. If I were flying this plane, however, I’d make sure we cleared the mountains with plenty of room to spare. Mr. Youngkin proposes to fly as close to the mountaintop as he can but keep his eyes peeled so we don’t crash.
Some might find this a reasonable and responsible course. Not me. This is ideologically driven, not financially.
Bruce Carnes, Fairfax