Declaring that, with an all-time high in budget reserves, Virginia “is in its best financial position ever,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has decided that this situation needs to be corrected at once [“Youngkin will seek tax cuts in his budget,” Metro, Nov. 28]. Consequently, he proposes to reduce revenue by cutting the corporate tax rate and providing about $400 million in “taxpayer relief.” He would accompany these reductions in revenue with reductions in funding for unspecified Virginia programs, though we can probably guess what they are.