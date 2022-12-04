The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

It's not ethics driving the GOP's response to Trump's dinner

December 4, 2022 at 12:57 p.m. EST
Former president Donald Trump announces his bid for president Nov. 15 in Palm Beach, Fla. (Thomas Simonetti for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Dec. 1 front-page article “Trump’s dinner provides test of GOP reaction to extremism”:

What has ethics got to do with it? For decades, the GOP’s response to extremism has been opportunistic. Some Republican strategists might use former president Donald Trump’s dinner with antisemites as a pretext to jettison a problematic candidate. Others will hedge their bets on prejudice’s appeal to their voters and financial backers. After all, it gave them the Roberts Supreme Court — whose hallmark is the gutting of civil rights protections and of government regulation. Something for everyone, from the tea party to the Federalist Society.

Annlinn Kruger, Bar Harbor, Maine

