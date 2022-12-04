What has ethics got to do with it? For decades, the GOP’s response to extremism has been opportunistic. Some Republican strategists might use former president Donald Trump’s dinner with antisemites as a pretext to jettison a problematic candidate. Others will hedge their bets on prejudice’s appeal to their voters and financial backers. After all, it gave them the Roberts Supreme Court — whose hallmark is the gutting of civil rights protections and of government regulation. Something for everyone, from the tea party to the Federalist Society.