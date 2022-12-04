I applaud Joan McQueeney Mitric’s Nov. 29 letter, “ Transparency on the Beltway .” The Interstate 495/Interstate 270 project, costing billions of dollars, will be paid for by tolls and other revenue over the life of the project, whether citizens use the new Beltway or not.

As we know, climate change sustainability is calling for the urgent reduction of 45 percent in emissions by 2030 to avoid a major planetary disaster. For the most part, humanity is accepting this challenge and will be driving less and using more collective transportation, if available. If demand for the proposed Beltway toll lanes declines (which would be in line with the imperative changes), the tolls might not be enough to ensure the financer the promised stream of revenue and the rate of return negotiated with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and his team but not disclosed to the public. The risk is entirely on Marylanders.