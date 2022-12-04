The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Maryland’s Beltway toll lanes project might lead to higher taxes

December 4, 2022 at 12:51 p.m. EST
Traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270 on July 27, 2021, near Clarksburg. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

I applaud Joan McQueeney Mitric’s Nov. 29 letter, “Transparency on the Beltway.” The Interstate 495/Interstate 270 project, costing billions of dollars, will be paid for by tolls and other revenue over the life of the project, whether citizens use the new Beltway or not.

As we know, climate change sustainability is calling for the urgent reduction of 45 percent in emissions by 2030 to avoid a major planetary disaster. For the most part, humanity is accepting this challenge and will be driving less and using more collective transportation, if available. If demand for the proposed Beltway toll lanes declines (which would be in line with the imperative changes), the tolls might not be enough to ensure the financer the promised stream of revenue and the rate of return negotiated with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and his team but not disclosed to the public. The risk is entirely on Marylanders.

As a Marylander working and lecturing on public finance, I feel that the public interest has been seriously disrespected and that the financing and terms of risk-sharing need to be exposed and explicitly discussed with the public, including holding a referendum on whether the drivers agree to pay the current tolls and any added taxes if future tolls are not enough.

I suggest we look at similar cases in other states/cities, such as San Francisco, where taxpayers actively participate in the financing for the public infrastructure, directly through taxes and indirectly with their voices and votes.

This Maryland highway project might have merit, but we need to discuss it. Opening a new lane on a highway often creates more traffic. Moreover, the urban and environmental effects can be disastrous from a 25-year perspective that promotes less driving and more sustainability.

Since Margaret Thatcher initiated public-private partnerships in Britain, we endorsed this strategy for public infrastructure financing, provided the public sector is aware of the consequences, the merits and the financial risks and responsibilities it is assuming when signing the contract. This would be a great example for those who care about the transparency of our Maryland state government.

Mila Freire, Bethesda

