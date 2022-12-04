I applaud Joan McQueeney Mitric’s Nov. 29 letter, “Transparency on the Beltway.” The Interstate 495/Interstate 270 project, costing billions of dollars, will be paid for by tolls and other revenue over the life of the project, whether citizens use the new Beltway or not.
As a Marylander working and lecturing on public finance, I feel that the public interest has been seriously disrespected and that the financing and terms of risk-sharing need to be exposed and explicitly discussed with the public, including holding a referendum on whether the drivers agree to pay the current tolls and any added taxes if future tolls are not enough.
I suggest we look at similar cases in other states/cities, such as San Francisco, where taxpayers actively participate in the financing for the public infrastructure, directly through taxes and indirectly with their voices and votes.
This Maryland highway project might have merit, but we need to discuss it. Opening a new lane on a highway often creates more traffic. Moreover, the urban and environmental effects can be disastrous from a 25-year perspective that promotes less driving and more sustainability.
Since Margaret Thatcher initiated public-private partnerships in Britain, we endorsed this strategy for public infrastructure financing, provided the public sector is aware of the consequences, the merits and the financial risks and responsibilities it is assuming when signing the contract. This would be a great example for those who care about the transparency of our Maryland state government.
Mila Freire, Bethesda