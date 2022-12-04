In their Dec. 1 op-ed, “ Biden should respond boldly to a radical Netanyahu government ,” Daniel C. Kurtzer and Aaron David Miller predicted that the new Israeli “coalition’s agenda” could “intensify” Palestinian terrorism. They somehow overlooked that this most recent surge of Palestinian violence, which has murdered 31 innocents and injured dozens more, began months ago with a very different Israeli coalition in charge.

Moreover, Israelis experienced the worst wave of Palestinian terrorism 20 years ago , under governments that were willing to make the kind of territorial concessions to Palestinians Mr. Miller and Mr. Kurtzer have long championed.

Exaggerating the impact that one or two cabinet members can make on any country is unsophisticated — as so many Washingtonians know. And implying that Palestinian terrorists act like rational pundits, carefully, scientifically, launching their violent, nihilistic, assaults on commuters, shoppers, drivers and pedestrians as responses to one Israeli government or the other — or one Israeli policy or another — is simply obscene.