As the song goes, “A chair is still a chair, even when there’s no one sitting there.” But a house is not the same thing as a home. A home is a dwelling place; apartments qualify, as well as many trailers. Not so the abandoned, decaying buildings described in the Nov. 29 Metro article about Baltimore’s “ghost homes,” “ Baltimore turns to foreclosure plan to solve ‘ghost homes.’ ”

Largely uninhabitable — even by actual ghosts — and unsaleable because of unsettled debts, they are defined by their un-homeness. Even the squatters who take shelter in such places are still homeless. Some of Baltimore’s vacant buildings were once beautiful — and were once homes. Until they can be made so again, let’s call them what they are. A house is just a house.