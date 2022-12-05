Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last week, Democrats made the most significant change to the primary schedule in decades, displacing Iowa and moving up South Carolina and Nevada while introducing two more states, Georgia and Michigan, to the ranks of early-voting states that precede Super Tuesday. South Carolina will now kick off the primary calendar. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The Democratic National Committee’s Rules & Bylaws Committee took 17 states’ applications. Five, including Michigan, will be allowed to hold primary contests before the so-called Super Tuesday. Nevada was a strong contender for the pole position and, along with New Hampshire, will hold its primary three days after South Carolina. Given the importance of union voters and Hispanics (both prominent in the Nevada electorate), Nevada will continue to have a large say in the party’s presidential contests.

Back in June, the New York Times reported, “The president has made clear he wants a primary calendar that better reflects the party’s racial diversity, all but assuring the demise of first-in-the-nation status for Iowa, which was hostile to Mr. Biden in his last two presidential bids.” Iowa is one of the least diverse states in the country, making it a problematic choice to begin the primary season for a highly diverse party reliant on the votes of non-Whites. It didn’t help that it bollixed up the vote counting in 2020 or that it has voted Republican in three of the past five presidential elections.

Why does South Carolina get to go first? Biden has a soft spot for the state, his former White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained on “Meet the Press.” He secured the nomination in 2020 in large part based on his appeal with Black voters. Specifically, his candidacy was saved with a win in South Carolina that launched him on a path to the nomination. The result: The 2020 presidential primary eventually produced a center-left candidate with wide appeal across the range of Democratic constituents (e.g., women, Blacks, Hispanics, college-educated voters, young voters).

South Carolina might hold sentimental value for Biden and elevate the role of African American voters, but it makes little sense from a general election perspective. It has not voted Democratic in a general election since Jimmy Carter carried the state in 1976. Other Southern states with sizable numbers of Black voters could have been given the first-place spot. It would have made far more sense to “reward” Georgia — for having elected two Democratic senators and Biden — or to encourage North Carolina (which has remained just out of reach for Democrats since Barack Obama won there in 2008. At least Georgia will now move up to the No. 3 spot, following New Hampshire and Nevada.

Meanwhile, things fell into place for Michigan, Politico reported, with Democrats’ midterm victories: “Michigan Democrats’ victories during the November midterms — flipping the state Legislature while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won reelection — cleared any logistical hurdles for changing the primary date.” The deal seemed sealed when “the Republican-controlled state Senate passed a bill that would move up the state’s presidential primary date to the second Tuesday in February.”

Michigan’s elevation makes sense on multiple grounds. Michigan (along with Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Wisconsin) remains critical to any Democratic nominee’s victory. Moreover, as Axios pointed out, “Women occupy the three top statewide offices in Michigan (governor, attorney general, and secretary of state), and up-and-comers like Rep. Elissa Slotkin and state Sen. Mallory McMorrow are reinforcing Michigan’s reputation as a factory for Democratic stars.” Other pluses for Michigan: Its media markets are not outrageously expensive, and it is not geographically huge. Both, therefore, allow lesser-known and less-heavily financed candidates a chance to break through.

The shift in the presidential primary calendar reflects a geographic and demographic shift between the two parties. Democrats retain strength along the two coasts while making inroads in recent elections in two Sun Belt states (Georgia and Arizona). Florida, once a swing state, seems to have gone deep red for the foreseeable future while Democrats always seems just one election from a Texas breakthrough. In adjusting to current political and demographic realities, Democrats have taken a step that is likely to please a wide cross-section of the party very much aware that the makeup of the electoral college has made presidential contests into nail-biters, with a handful of swing states determining the outcome by tens of thousands of votes.

Instead of the Iowa state fair and trudging through Des Moines at Christmas, we should now look forward in future primary cycles to more preliminary events for Democrats in South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan as well as old favorites, including the Politics & Eggs breakfasts in New Hampshire. A change of scenery is long overdue.

