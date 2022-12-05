Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Keith B. Richburg’s Nov. 23 op-ed, “The democracy progress you may have missed — everywhere,” rightly highlighted Kenya’s recent election, which was largely conflict-free. To add to the narrative, a key factor in the dramatic reduction in pre- and post-election violence is the Kenyan government’s increasing intolerance of abuses by police.

The 2016 capture of my colleague Willie Kimani, our client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri, and their disappearance, torture and death at the hands of Kenyan police, set off a tidal wave of public protest from all walks of society. From lawyers to taxicab drivers, hundreds of Kenyans put themselves at risk to say “Enough” and demand that policemen who extort, assault, rape and murder Kenyan citizens be held to account.

In the years that followed, the Kenyan authorities at last responded. The brutal police unit responsible for murdering the three men was permanently disbanded. More than 40 police officers were prosecuted, tried and convicted of murder or manslaughter, including those responsible for the death of my colleagues. William Ruto condemned police abuses of power during his successful campaign for president, and reformers head the police services and Interior Ministry.

Kenya’s 2007 elections saw more than 1,200 Kenyans lose their lives, and about half of the deaths were blamed on police action. Police conduct improved significantly this year, with few election-related deaths reported. Police violence undermines democracy. Kenyans are cautiously hopeful that the reverse might also be true: Professional and accountable police underpin democratic institutions, including elections.

Benson Shamala, Nairobi

The writer is Kenya country director for the International Justice Mission.

