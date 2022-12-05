The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion What I remember about our neighborhood police

December 5, 2022 at 2:37 p.m. EST
D.C. police cruisers parked outside a Walmart ahead of 2021 “Shop With a Cop.” (Eric Lee for The Washington Post)

The Nov. 28 Metro article about Melvin C. High, an assistant chief in the D.C. police department, “Over a 53-year policing career, High built community ties, broke barriers,” noted that in 1969, “Black officers like him weren’t allowed to ride in a police cruiser.”

My family moved to the 500 block of Randolph Street in Petworth in 1950 shortly after restrictive covenants were lifted, allowing Black families to do so. Soon after, two Black police officers moved there with their families. One family, that of officer Norman Ross, lived across the street. I recall Mr. Ross parking his police cruiser in front of his house. He sometimes indulged our young curiosities by showing us how the siren worked — with a single red light spinning on the roof of the car. Up the street lived Adrian Miller Dixon, a police detective. I don’t recall him driving a squad car, but he seemed to have the same privileges as other members of the department and later retired with honors. I checked with my “children of policeman” friends, who confirmed that their fathers, too, had driven police cruisers in the 1950s and 1960s.

In the 1950s and 1960s, despite all that was going on in the world, we kids didn’t think much about black and white. We just knew that our fathers had (good) jobs and were there to protect us. Our block was like a village.

Linda Crichlow White, Washington

The writer is president of the D.C. chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society and a member of the Board of Trustees of the D.C. History Center.

