The Nov. 28 Metro article about Melvin C. High, an assistant chief in the D.C. police department, “Over a 53-year policing career, High built community ties, broke barriers,” noted that in 1969, “Black officers like him weren’t allowed to ride in a police cruiser.”
In the 1950s and 1960s, despite all that was going on in the world, we kids didn’t think much about black and white. We just knew that our fathers had (good) jobs and were there to protect us. Our block was like a village.
Linda Crichlow White, Washington
The writer is president of the D.C. chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society and a member of the Board of Trustees of the D.C. History Center.