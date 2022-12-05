My family moved to the 500 block of Randolph Street in Petworth in 1950 shortly after restrictive covenants were lifted, allowing Black families to do so. Soon after, two Black police officers moved there with their families. One family, that of officer Norman Ross, lived across the street. I recall Mr. Ross parking his police cruiser in front of his house. He sometimes indulged our young curiosities by showing us how the siren worked — with a single red light spinning on the roof of the car. Up the street lived Adrian Miller Dixon, a police detective. I don’t recall him driving a squad car, but he seemed to have the same privileges as other members of the department and later retired with honors. I checked with my “children of policeman” friends, who confirmed that their fathers, too, had driven police cruisers in the 1950s and 1960s.