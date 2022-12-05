The reporting on Sam Bankman-Fried and the saga of the exchange he created, including Molly Roberts’s Nov. 30 op-ed, “The one thing you need to know about ‘SBF’,” is sad to read. It makes me want to know more about the investors. What are their criteria for funding an idea? Do they have any kind of process evaluation, regular check-ins? How do they determine if a fast talker has the knowledge and expertise to succeed? What outcomes do they expect, and by when? Do they consider past experiences?
Sadly, it seems they have so much money that they just throw it at random ideas and anyone deemed “genius.” Not reading a book? Disheveled hair? Too busy coding to wear pants? Working in secluded mansions in the Bahamas? All this because you want to make so much money only to give it away? Puh-leez!
I recommend these “genius” investors join the real world. There are many charities that will put even a fraction of their money to good use and tell you how they used it. And remember, investors and “geniuses,” when you come out to greet us, please wear pants and comb your hair. In our world, these behaviors are considered professional and signal respect for the work and each other.
Sudha Sivaram, Potomac