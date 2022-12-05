The reporting on Sam Bankman-Fried and the saga of the exchange he created, including Molly Roberts’s Nov. 30 op-ed, “The one thing you need to know about ‘SBF’,” is sad to read. It makes me want to know more about the investors. What are their criteria for funding an idea? Do they have any kind of process evaluation, regular check-ins? How do they determine if a fast talker has the knowledge and expertise to succeed? What outcomes do they expect, and by when? Do they consider past experiences?