Every teacher knows complaining about a ridiculous policy, even a policy that clearly harms students, brings the risk of retribution. Sure, teachers usually have tenure, but there are many ways to make their lives miserable. First, there is the matter of room assignments: The troublemakers get the freezing rooms or the blazing hot rooms or the noisiest rooms, or worse, no room — forcing the teacher to push a loaded library cart through crowded hallways. The teacher who complains is endlessly scrutinized. My sister found that the state reading program for her third-graders was riddled with errors. When she complained, three administrators paid her a visit to tell her she wasn’t being enthusiastic enough about the program.