The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Teachers know complaining comes with risks

December 5, 2022 at 2:36 p.m. EST
(iStock) (Gobalstock/iStock)

Finally, Jay Mathews asks teachers about education [“Why don’t teachers complain to bosses about infuriating policies?,” Education, Nov. 28].

Every teacher knows complaining about a ridiculous policy, even a policy that clearly harms students, brings the risk of retribution. Sure, teachers usually have tenure, but there are many ways to make their lives miserable. First, there is the matter of room assignments: The troublemakers get the freezing rooms or the blazing hot rooms or the noisiest rooms, or worse, no room — forcing the teacher to push a loaded library cart through crowded hallways. The teacher who complains is endlessly scrutinized. My sister found that the state reading program for her third-graders was riddled with errors. When she complained, three administrators paid her a visit to tell her she wasn’t being enthusiastic enough about the program.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Another teacher in the article pointed out that teachers tend to be “obedient and conforming.” Maybe. But which teachers do you remember: the obedient conformists, or those who were willing to fight for their students and teach in unconventional ways? One such teacher was Robin Williams’s character in the movie “Dead Poets Society.” What happened to him? He was fired.

Nancy Hawkins, Bethesda

Loading...