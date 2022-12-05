Finally, Jay Mathews asks teachers about education [“Why don’t teachers complain to bosses about infuriating policies?,” Education, Nov. 28].
Another teacher in the article pointed out that teachers tend to be “obedient and conforming.” Maybe. But which teachers do you remember: the obedient conformists, or those who were willing to fight for their students and teach in unconventional ways? One such teacher was Robin Williams’s character in the movie “Dead Poets Society.” What happened to him? He was fired.
Nancy Hawkins, Bethesda