I strongly echo the sentiments shared in The Post’s Nov. 30 editorial “ Putting an end to prisons for profit .” The extremely poor conditions in facilities lead headlines every few years, but we are not seeing change. Health care in facilities is abhorrent and sometimes does the opposite of ensuring the health of migrants. Women, in particular, have suffered abuses by doctors and officials regarding their reproductive health. This is not even including the sexual abuses that run rampant in these facilities.

I appreciated the language shift from immigration detention centers to “migrant prisons.” This is important because migrants who are fresh off oftentimes dangerous journeys to the U.S. southern border are treated like criminals for trying to enter the United States as asylum seekers. Treating migrants like criminals and “bad hombres,” as they were once labeled by then-candidate Donald Trump, further complicates the standard that the United States attempts to represent. If the United States represents the American Dream, then why are people penalized, starved and abused for attempting to migrate here? When migrant prisons are for-profit, it also incentivizes the owners of these prison facilities to criminalize and villainize migrants — which must be stopped.