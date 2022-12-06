Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

November’s elections revealed that we remain a 50-50 country — and the grinding of red and blue plates beneath the surface of American politics continues to increase. It was a status quo election. Despite strong showings in places as disparate as Florida and Iowa, Republicans got lucky with Democratic overreaches in New York state. New, more conservative, state supreme courts in Ohio and North Carolina are expected to approve congressional maps that will in 2024 add to the GOP’s razor-thin advantage in the House. The Senate map also favors the GOP, which must defend only 10 seats in two years even as Democrats (and independents who caucus with them) try to hold 23.

There’s a lesson here: America’s self-sorting into blue and red enclaves is far from complete. Citizens fleeing tax burdens know exactly where to move. In the main, red states such as Florida, Ohio and Iowa got redder. Voters are smart; states that let taxpayers keep more of their money are winning the votes of people who pick up and move. But Democratic incumbents did well, beating the historic mean overall.

The GOP’s march to the House majority over the past two election cycles should buttress not just House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s claim on the speaker’s gavel but also GOP chair Ronna McDaniel’s bid for another term. McDaniel has built out enduring infrastructure in nearly every state, begun the expanded outreach to underrepresented minorities by establishing GOP community centers among ethnic enclaves, and has upped small-dollar donations. She appears poised to return — unless Donald Trump tries to change the rules governing the primaries.

There are skill sets to running a party organization. Newcomers usually don’t know them, and tend to leave chaos in their wakes. Best to leave good enough alone and count on additional improvements from McDaniel and company. House Republicans must move quickly next month to confirm McCarthy as the speaker and to stand up a select committee on China.

Infighting will waste time and momentum. Get on with the job.

Trump set off not one but two rounds of outrage in the past week, moves that sucked the air out of all conversations about the GOP — which might have helped the elected Republicans recognize their peril. Trump’s disastrous dinner with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Nick Fuentes sparked condemnations so fierce, sustained and across-the-board that the former president tried to lay a “controversy backfire,” demanding on Truth Social that the 2020 election be overturned, Constitution be damned.

The consequence of this was not, as Trump hoped, to divert attention from the dinner but rather to increase concerns that he’s swinging wildly, without a plan and damaging only himself. Trump rarely endangers his standing with his own base, but this past week he might have done so. Whatever the consequences, he provided Republicans in Washington with a reason to avoid their own cliffs inside the party.

For now, 2023 offers the GOP one great advantage: There is going to be a competitive race for the nomination. The first debate in the last contested GOP presidential primary contest occurred on Aug. 6, 2015. In the months after, 11 other debates followed. If repeated next year, debates provide huge audiences for GOP critiques of President Biden’s recessionary policies, his weak national security posture, the open border, and the crime and fentanyl crises. Every month that goes by without one or two gatherings of presidential candidates is a missed opportunity to set the agenda for 2024 and close the party’s small-dollar-donor gap. The forums and debates will quickly become the means of sharpening distinctions among the candidates, but more crucially, the means to distinguish the GOP from the Democrats as Congress crawls toward compromise over the next two years.

My bet is that Biden will announce after Christmas but before the Super Bowl. His Hamlet act is over; it is clear he is running. His push to move the first primary to South Carolina, where he wrapped up the 2020 nomination, is a reminder that he intends to seek reelection — and it’s a stiff arm to any rivals who thought they might challenge him. That’s just another reason for Republicans to get into the fight — and on with their debates.

