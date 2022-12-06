On Nov. 5, 2018 — after 24 years, eight months and 22 days incarcerated — I had the opportunity to be resentenced pursuant to D.C.’s Incarceration Reduction Amendment Act. The recently passed Revised Criminal Code Act expands the IRAA to include people convicted at 25 and older and increases the time that must be served for eligibility from 15 to 20 years.

The IRAA gave judges an opportunity to review some long sentences because D.C. does not have its own parole board. It requires a stringent review of sentences, including rehabilitation, remorse and threat to public safety. I got a “second look” and, after being scrutinized by a judge, I was released — the prelude to my full exoneration two years later.

I’ve seen so many guys who came out under the IRAA be successful and make the city safer through their community engagement work. And the recidivism rate of people released under the IRAA is less than 5 percent — a fraction of the rate for others. Second-look provisions can improve public safety by providing people like me with strong motivation to change, hope to prepare for a healthy and productive life after release, and a sense of fairness. The mayor should make the District a model for the states by signing the Revised Criminal Code Act.