Opinion NATO must become more aggressive in defending Ukraine

December 6, 2022 at 1:57 p.m. EST
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a security meeting near Moscow on Dec. 2. (Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP)

Regarding the Dec. 3 news article “Scholz calls Putin after overture by Macron and Biden”:

There will be no peace in Ukraine until Russia is driven out of its territory by force. Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will not negotiate until his illegal “annexation” of Ukrainian territory is recognized. The United States and other NATO countries can never recognize violation of internationally recognized European borders and military takeover of European population and territory. Thus, war will continue and NATO has no choice but to fully arm Ukraine with the capacity to beat back the Russian army. This includes weapons to take down Russian missiles and drones even from their launch sites. Mr. Putin’s position demands escalation or surrender. The latter is inconceivable, so NATO must be more aggressive in its defense of Ukraine. Even accelerating membership if that’s what it takes.

Dan Thompson, Wheaton

