Many remember the litigation over Florida votes that delayed the 2000 presidential election’s outcome, but any wrangling over Florida would have been unnecessary had Al Gore not narrowly lost New Hampshire. If Mr. Gore had won the Granite State, he would have been our 43rd president. Though President Biden finished fifth in the 2020 New Hampshire primary, winning 52.7 percent of the state’s general election vote on his way to the White House helped make up for his landslide general election defeat in South Carolina, where he received just 43.4 percent of the vote.