A purported wealth gap is the reason Providence, R.I., is paying reparations to its residents. Specifically, “Over a five-year period ending in 2020, the median income for White Providence households was $54,272, compared to $41,093 for Black households and $23,894 for American Indian or Alaska Native households, according to U.S. census data.”

The narrative in this case is that racial wealth disparities in Providence exist because one group (White people) has benefited at the expense of another (Black people).

Yet this kind of narrative — and so many like it — crumbles once all data are considered. For example, the article omits that three other racial groups were included in the census data (Asian, Hispanic or Latino, and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander). Asians had a higher median income ($64,396) than White people ($54,272), and Hispanic or Latinos had a lower median income ($40,281) than Black people ($41,093). There was no ranking data available for Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders.