I take issue with Ms. Buckner’s assertion that Christian Pulisic’s goal to get the U.S. men’s national team out of the World Cup’s group stage will propel us to being a “soccer nation.” Since 1990, the USMNT’s best finish has been 8th, and they have never won a World Cup. (They didn’t even qualify between 1950 and 1986.) Compare this with the U.S. women’s team: Out of eight women’s World Cup tournaments, they have won four and are favored to win next summer in Australia and New Zealand. Yet they have had to fight for fair pay, and many of the players have faced sexual misconduct/harassment in the National Women’s Soccer League. It will be the women that keep us watching into the finals. Personally, my daughter and I can’t wait.