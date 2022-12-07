The bill, which D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson has promised to reintroduce later this month after withdrawing it during the council’s Dec. 6 meeting, is not the reform that the DCHA needs. It would eliminate board members, such as Bill Slover, who have been outspoken about the agency’s failings, and would likely stymie any push for changes among DCHA’s top ranks, despite the continued decline in the agency’s performance over the past 18 months. The District’s subsidized-housing residents deserve an independent board that will provide the oversight needed to drive reform of this critical but troubled agency. As a legal aid attorney who has represented many tenants of subsidized housing in D.C., I can attest to the systemic problems that plague DCHA, and to the cost of the agency’s failings in human terms. I hope the D.C. Council will decisively reject the mayor’s legislation.