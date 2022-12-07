The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion No magic in this visit to a Disney theme park

December 7, 2022 at 2:36 p.m. EST
A sign greets visitors to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in July 2020. (John Raoux/AP)

Regarding the Nov. 27 Travel article, “9 park changes Disney fans want following ex-CEO’s return”:

I would like to share my experience on visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom last month. Maybe there is a chance returning Disney CEO Bob Iger would read my letter.

I sacrificed a vacation day and a hard-earned $159 to stand in line for 3½ hours to experience a five-minute ride on “Avatar Flight of Passage.” The safari train ride had a wait time of more than two hours. For an extra $22, we had the option to “jump the line,” but it was not available for either ride.

We walked shoulder to shoulder in a sardine-can-like atmosphere with triple strollers blocking any chance at passing. Using the restroom or getting a drink was another half-hour wait. It made me question the population of the Earth and where the hell these families get all this disposable income to throw away.

Tell me what is enjoyable about that experience? It was sheer aggravation and regret. I’m a Florida resident and will never attend another Disney park. There is no magic there.

Kimberly Durocher, Bradenton, Fla.

