Regarding the Nov. 27 Travel article, “9 park changes Disney fans want following ex-CEO’s return”:
We walked shoulder to shoulder in a sardine-can-like atmosphere with triple strollers blocking any chance at passing. Using the restroom or getting a drink was another half-hour wait. It made me question the population of the Earth and where the hell these families get all this disposable income to throw away.
Tell me what is enjoyable about that experience? It was sheer aggravation and regret. I’m a Florida resident and will never attend another Disney park. There is no magic there.
Kimberly Durocher, Bradenton, Fla.