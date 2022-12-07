I would like to share my experience on visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom last month. Maybe there is a chance returning Disney CEO Bob Iger would read my letter.

I sacrificed a vacation day and a hard-earned $159 to stand in line for 3½ hours to experience a five-minute ride on “Avatar Flight of Passage.” The safari train ride had a wait time of more than two hours. For an extra $22, we had the option to “jump the line,” but it was not available for either ride.