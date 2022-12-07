Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Biden administration’s new executive order, signed on Monday, banning sugar in processed foods by the year 2035, is yet another example of the federal government overstepping its bounds when it comes to dictating what Americans can and cannot eat. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight While it is true that excessive sugar consumption is linked to a number of health problems, this issue is best addressed through education and voluntary changes, not with a one-size-fits-all government mandate … .

All right, this has gone on quite long enough.

If you’re surprised to be hearing about this far-reaching executive order for the first time … if you just Googled and found nothing … if you’re wondering whether I have resorted to making up imaginary nanny-state initiatives to smear the Biden administration … well, I do have an ulterior motive, but it isn’t to fool you.

The fictitious text topping this column was generated by an artificial intelligence agent built by OpenAI, which has been releasing tools to the public that can generate astonishingly good images and text using natural language prompts. On Nov. 30, OpenAI released a new feature called ChatGPT, a rather uncannily convincing chatbot that can be prompted to write essays. Within a week, it crossed a million users. And we’re going to spend the next few years grappling with what that means for a whole host of industries, including my own.

Tools like this threaten to disrupt everything from academia (undetectable cheating!) to Google (the AI agent is already more useful than a search engine for some queries). For journalists, it’s potentially an existential threat, because OpenAI’s technology can generate serviceable content with very little input. I got the top of this column, and several more paragraphs merely by typing: “Write a column about the Biden administration’s new executive order, signed on Monday, banning sugar in processed foods by the year 2035, in the style of Megan McArdle.”

It might not be a good approximation of my style, but the system knew — without asking — what position I was likely to take. When prompted to write about imaginary policies in the style of a Washington Post news article, it can also infill plausible imaginary details, including a fictional quote from President Biden. It is even more impressive when asked to write about an actual policy that exists.

This is a crisis for journalism, but also for everyone else because, as my example demonstrates, these engines can be as good at generating fake news as the real thing.

In some ways, ChatGPT has surprisingly sophisticated judgment; when I asked it a question for which we do not have accurate data (“What percentage of the U.S. population was non-Hispanic White in 1960?”), it seems to have used the same method that I did for a recent column: It looked at the data we do have from 1970, and assumed that 1960 probably wasn’t much different. However, the AI stated its figure as a fact, rather than explaining that it was an approximation.

But then what is a “fact” to AI? The stunning emulation of natural language can blind us to the deeply alien thinking — or, if you prefer, processing — underneath.

We often say that a person “doesn’t care about the truth,” but what we mean is that they don’t care about telling the truth. Even the most shameless liar knows at some level what the truth is — they have to, if only to avoid accidentally stating it.

AI literally doesn’t care what is true. It can emulate the style of a news article, and even some of the substance. But it cannot (yet) emulate our interest in whether that article is a reasonably faithful reflection of the real world. With the right prompt, it will just as confidently write an article about an imaginary policy as a real one.

In fairness, so will some journalists, if allowed, which is why my profession has developed strong internal controls to catch mistakes and punish deliberate fabulists. We have to; our ability to earn a living depends on our reputation for truthfulness. And while those controls aren’t perfect, they’re good enough that if you see a report of a plane crash, whether it’s in the New York Times or on Fox News, you’ll assume it actually happened.

This reputation will only become more valuable as AI overwhelms the internet with both passable imitations of things we’re currently doing — quickie write-ups of sports scores, corporate earnings or other public data, for example — and low-quality substitutes. Think of fake “news” sites that auto-generate entire stories optimized for clickability, state actors who spread plausible disinformation disguised as articles, or press releases produced in bulk. Even if we lose some jobs to the bots, if it becomes impossible to distinguish truth from fiction, readers might paradoxically become more willing to pay for human judgment they can trust.

At least, she said nervously, until someone trains a bot to emulate our professional ethics along with our house style.

