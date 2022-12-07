Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In her Dec. 4 Opinions Essay, “Originalism is bunk. Liberal lawyers shouldn’t fall for it.,” Ruth Marcus rightly asks whether the country’s Founders meant the Constitution to be fixed in time as the Founders then understood it. Thomas Jefferson didn’t think so. He said this in a statement engraved on the wall of the Jefferson Memorial:

“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as a civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”

It seems likely the framers would have intended the current Supreme Court to apply the timeless principles of the Constitution in a way that is relevant to the times that the court and the country are living in now, and to consider the practical consequences of applying those principles to conditions we face today.

Walter Smith, Washington

In her essay, Ruth Marcus does an excellent job of demonstrating how Supreme Court justices often manipulate originalist rhetorical tropes to reach outcomes that they favor for political or ideological reasons. Indeed, the questions I often ask my originalist friends are, “How can you know, and why would you care?”

But the question with which Ms. Marcus ends her column is, “If originalism is bunk, what is to take its place?” To me, the answer seems clear. The thing that should take its place is the widespread realization that the Supreme Court, like the president and Congress, is just one of three political branches in our system of government — no more and no less. As a result, when we consider issues such as court-packing or jurisdiction stripping as a means of reining in Supreme Court social policymaking, we should act accordingly.

Girardeau A. Spann, Bethesda

The writer teaches constitutional law at Georgetown University.

