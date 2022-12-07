I read with approval David Von Drehle’s Dec. 4 Sunday Opinion column, “Blame Pat Buchanan for the GOP’s doom loop,” with some exceptions. First, he criticizes the Newt Gingrich-led impeachment of President Bill Clinton only for the reason it had no chance of gaining a Senate conviction. Mr. Von Drehle clearly misunderstands, or turns a blind eye to, the reason the Clinton impeachment represents a low point in modern congressional history: It was nothing more than a viciously hyperpartisan, constitutionally meritless attempt to destroy a Democratic president.
Second, Mr. Von Drehle attempts to denigrate the two impeachments of President Donald Trump as, again, impeachments that had no chance of leading to a Senate conviction, writing that Democrats (foolishly) “doubled down” on the misguided Clinton impeachment. This is just revisionist whitewashing. The Trump impeachments were the most open-and-shut impeachment cases we will ever see. The only reason Mr. Trump was not convicted was the utter lack of courage and integrity by congressional Republicans.
Third, Mr. Von Drehle’s analysis fails to include the role of the mendacious conservative media in the GOP’s descent into the sewer. He refers to “Buchanan to Gingrich to Trump” as the main drivers along the road to the sewer, but the body-politic-poisoning conservative media is a glaring omission, as is the hyperpartisan, mindlessly reckless Republican caucus.
Bill Conrad, Alexandria