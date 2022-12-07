I read with approval David Von Drehle’s Dec. 4 Sunday Opinion column, “ Blame Pat Buchanan for the GOP’s doom loop ,” with some exceptions. First, he criticizes the Newt Gingrich-led impeachment of President Bill Clinton only for the reason it had no chance of gaining a Senate conviction. Mr. Von Drehle clearly misunderstands, or turns a blind eye to, the reason the Clinton impeachment represents a low point in modern congressional history: It was nothing more than a viciously hyperpartisan, constitutionally meritless attempt to destroy a Democratic president.

Second, Mr. Von Drehle attempts to denigrate the two impeachments of President Donald Trump as, again, impeachments that had no chance of leading to a Senate conviction, writing that Democrats (foolishly) “doubled down” on the misguided Clinton impeachment. This is just revisionist whitewashing. The Trump impeachments were the most open-and-shut impeachment cases we will ever see. The only reason Mr. Trump was not convicted was the utter lack of courage and integrity by congressional Republicans.