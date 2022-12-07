I appreciated Andrew Van Dam’s Dec. 4 Department of Data analysis, “The rapid rise of the roundabout, and the mayor who made them his mission,” [Business] about roundabouts, except for the bizarre and confusing implication that roundabouts are scary (“newfangled” things that “confuse and bedevil” drivers). As the facts in the analysis make clear, it is quite the opposite: Modern roundabouts have been around for more than 50 years, and we have plenty of evidence to show that they are safer for everyone than so-called normal intersections. With traffic (especially pedestrian) deaths on the rise and so many people already resistant to design improvements, why demonize such an effective solution?