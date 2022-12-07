Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before the 2022 midterms, Democrats had reason to be concerned about Republican legislative measures that sought to make voting more difficult. Accordingly, they proposed federal legislation that would guarantee early voting, allow no-excuse absentee voting and same-day registration, as well as make Election Day a national holiday. Democrats also tried to counter partisan attempts to overrule neutral state election officials.

As things turned out in November, however, Republican efforts at election manipulation ended up helping Democrats. Now, both parties might want to adjust their priorities for voting reform.

Despite the barriers that Republican lawmakers tried to put in place, Democratic turnout was strong. We saw this again in the Georgia Senate runoff on Tuesday. Massive early voting allowed Democrats to “bank” votes and then focus on the Election Day voters. In the Georgia runoff, Democrats won 52 percent of some 1.8 million early ballots, while Republicans got 39 percent. Though Democrats in metro Atlanta flocked to the polls, Republicans in rural counties lacked early-voting options.

Advertisement

In the general election on Nov. 8, more than 50 million people nationwide voted early, thereby eliminating long lines on Election Day. This gave voters time to sort out any confusion about polling places and offered greater convenience for hourly wage earners, parents and those with irregular work hours.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

The strong turnout does not mean that GOP efforts to make voting harder are acceptable. But it does mean that, from a strategic standpoint, they have been ineffective — except among Republicans’ own rural voters. At this point, if one party should want to standardize and increase access to early voting, it should be Republicans.

Ongoing threats to voting fall into several categories: gerrymandering and Supreme Court evisceration of Sections 2 and 5 of the Voting Rights Act (both of which adversely affect Black and other minority voters); preliminary challenges to inhibit voting (e.g., intimidation at drop boxes, demands for hand-counting of ballots); and refusal to certify results when Republicans lose.

Advertisement

As was evident in the Supreme Court majority decisions on Section 5 in Shelby Count y and on Section 2 in the Brnovich case and in oral argument in the Alabama redistricting case, the current court is hostile toward voting rights. But the good news is that amendments to the Voting Rights Act can override the court’s statutory decisions. Congress can revise the formula required for Section 5, and it can override Justice Samuel A.Alito Jr.'s spurious interpretation of Section 2 in Brnovich.

Though Democrats will not control the House or have a filibuster-proof Senate majority in the next Congress, they can undertake a serious public education campaign directed at the high court, and seek a mandate in 2024 for such reform.

Regarding pre-election Republican mischief-making, the good news is that voting rights advocates scored one victory after another in court. Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias and voting rights groups won cases involving North Carolina laws that restricted who could help voters with disabilities; Montana laws impeding Native American voters; an Arizona militia group stalking voters at drop boxes; and various efforts to impede Spanish-language and military voters.

Advertisement

Many voting-rights advocates favor new legislation allowing election officials to count early votes before Election Day. But even if such measures are put in place, they will still need to lawyer up. Republicans will still bring cases, but Democrats will have to seek sanctions in response to frivolous filings and arguments.

The refusal of Republican Kari Lake to recognize that she lost the election for Arizona governor in November points to the ongoing threat that a party could attempt to steal a future election. This is why Democrats should not pass up the opportunity in the lame-duck session of Congress to update the Electoral Count Act, which would confirm the ceremonial role of the vice president in presidential elections, raise the threshold for congressional objections to electors, provide a swift avenue for court resolution of disputes and narrow the opportunity for states to declare a “failed election.”

Voting-rights advocates should press for commonsense reforms to all federal elections: criminal penalties for officials who refuse to certify results; protection for election officials from nuisance lawsuits and termination without cause; stiffened penalties for soliciting fraud or intimidating officials; ample funding for election administration; a requirement for a paper-ballot trail; and national standards for election audits.

Advertisement

However, the greatest insurance against election subversion still would be prosecution of any and all actors involved in the 2020 effort to block congressional counting of electoral votes, cook up phony slates of electors and pressure voting officials to “find” or throw out votes. There is nothing like a spate of felony convictions and serious sentences to end the era of election denial and subversion.

GiftOutline Gift Article