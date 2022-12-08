Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Having passed 90 years of age, and having spent much of my life in journalism, I have read many horror stories of the terror and toll of the ongoing epidemic of drug abuse. The reporting of Lenny Bernstein and Jordan-Marie Smith in their Dec. 4 front-page article, “Drug overdoses killed eight friends, one by one,” was wonderful journalism, humane and deeply touching.

But it is also another startling alarm of the war upon us.

When I was a teenager in World War II, I read the many heartbreaking stories of the young who fought that war, who died tragically or were horribly scarred for the rest of their lives — stories repeated in Korea, Vietnam and on several battlefields in the Middle East.

The Post article from a contemporary theater of war encompassing the nation carried the indelible shadows of those days of wasted lives.

Advertisement

On the surface, the glaring and tragic difference is that the young warriors of our earlier generations seemed at least to have some preparation, some inkling of the horrors and the enemies awaiting them.

In this war (“on drugs”), today’s youths are dramatically unprepared everyday warriors who, with their parents, must meet and engage a death-dealing “enemy” gunning for them. As the reporting grimly reminded us, today’s battlefields are next door and down the street of every community in the nation.

Joseph Benti, Camarillo, Calif.

When journalism and fiction collide, I’m spooked. The heart-crushing stories told in the Dec. 4 front-page article “Drug overdoses killed eight friends, one by one” infiltrated my current listening to Barbara Kingsolver’s novel “Demon Copperhead” and haven’t given me the space to listen in comfort. As is right.

These disturbing stories should haunt us all. Though it's hard to know what to do to salve the pain of those victimized by this crisis, hearing their stories, the literary and the real, is necessary. Attention must be paid.

Kathryn Wilde, Tyaskin, Md.

GiftOutline Gift Article