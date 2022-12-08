The real culprits? Fare-evading adults in D.C. and beyond who can run up the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s deficit by $40 million yearly.

Blaming misbehaving students for Metro’s fare-evasion crisis misses the point. Why? Because most D.C. resident students ride to schools in D.C. free. (The same is partly so in our suburbs.)

Improved police presence might reduce fare evasion at rail station turnstiles. But a lone bus driver cannot be expected to confront fare evaders, some of whom have verbally or otherwise assaulted drivers.

Buses have surveillance cameras. Why not reposition or re-aim cameras toward each bus’s center to catch the fare evader entering through the back of the bus or simply ignoring the front farebox? After the third or fourth infraction, publish the photo listing the evasion dates.